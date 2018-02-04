X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, February 3, 2018, 18:58 by Antoine Busuttil, Centenary Stadium

Stripes extend winning form

Waldemar Acosta (left) of Birkirkara attempts a shot on goal. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Waldemar Acosta (left) of Birkirkara attempts a shot on goal. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

NAXXAR LIONS 0

BIRKIRKARA 2

Agius 46, Acosta 57

Birkirkara scored twice early in the second half to extend their positive run to seven matches as they beat Naxxar Lions 2-0.

The Stripes managed to break the deadlock in the second half.

It was Terence Agius who managed to place the ball in the bottom right corner with a low shot from the edge of the area when served by Carlos Alberto da Silva Goncalves.

Birkirkara doubled the score on the 57th when off a cross from the right by Carlos Alberto, Fernando Barbosa lobbed the ball for Waldemar Acosta to head home past Nicht.

BOV Player of the Match: SrdjanDimitrov (Birkirkara).

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Gżira lose further ground

  2. Maltese girls end UEFA tournament with perfect record

  3. Watch: Balzan, City ready to attack in direct clash

  4. Five talking points ahead of Liverpool vs Tottenham

  5. Premier League - Talking Points

  6. Floriana halt fumbling sequence

  7. Blues return to winning ways

  8. Stripes extend winning form

  9. City held at Burnley after late Gudmundsson equaliser

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed