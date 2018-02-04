Stripes extend winning form

Waldemar Acosta (left) of Birkirkara attempts a shot on goal. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

NAXXAR LIONS 0

BIRKIRKARA 2

Agius 46, Acosta 57

Birkirkara scored twice early in the second half to extend their positive run to seven matches as they beat Naxxar Lions 2-0.

The Stripes managed to break the deadlock in the second half.

It was Terence Agius who managed to place the ball in the bottom right corner with a low shot from the edge of the area when served by Carlos Alberto da Silva Goncalves.

Birkirkara doubled the score on the 57th when off a cross from the right by Carlos Alberto, Fernando Barbosa lobbed the ball for Waldemar Acosta to head home past Nicht.

BOV Player of the Match: SrdjanDimitrov (Birkirkara).