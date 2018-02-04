Ramsey hat-trick helps Arsenal thrash Everton 5-1

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their fourth goal.

Aaron Ramsey scored a hat-trick on Saturday as Arsenal thrashed Everton 5-1 in the Premier League at the Emirates with a display of free-flowing football that the Gunners have sorely lacked away from home this season.

The home side blasted in four in the first half to put the game beyond doubt, leaving their woeful midweek loss at Swansea well behind them.

Ramsey scored twice in the first half, either side of a headed goal from defender Laurent Koscielny.

The Gunners' new record signing, Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, renewed his scoring partnership with former Borussia Dortmund team mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 38th minute, chipping his neatly flicked-in pass over the onrushing goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton's Theo Walcott was substituted off on the hour mark to a standing ovation from his former club, and was replaced by forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin who moments later headed in from close range.

The win leaves Arsenal unchanged in sixth place in the table, three points adrift of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who visit Liverpool on Sunday. The Gunners travel to Spurs in a week's time.

Everton's loss pushes them down one spot in the table to 10th.