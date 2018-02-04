X

Saturday, February 3, 2018, 22:54

Pazzini earns Levante a draw against struggling Madrid

Levante’s Giampaolo Pazzini celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates.

Giampaolo Pazzini struck an 89th-minute equaliser on his Levante debut to earn his side a deserved 2-2 draw against struggling giants Real Madrid on Saturday.

Madrid stay fourth after the veteran Italian forward broke through on goal and fired past Keylor Navas, who got a hand to it but could not keep the ball out.

Sergio Ramos, back from injury, opened the scoring with a header in the 11th minute from Toni Kroos’s corner, but Emmanuel Boateng equalised shortly before halftime when he slotted home from the edge of the area after Navas had denied Jose Luis Morales.

Isco, brought on for the ineffective Gareth Bale, looked to have earned Madrid the three points when he slammed home in the 81st minute but Pazzini, on loan from Verona, had the final say.

