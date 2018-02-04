Inter's winless run continues with draw against Crotone
Inter’s two-month long winless run continued when they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Crotone at San Siro in Serie A and were jeered off the pitch.
Eder gave Inter a 23rd minute lead when the Brazilian-born forward headed in from a corner but Andrea Barberis levelled on the hour for Crotone who are 17th, one place above the relegation zone.
Inter, fourth in the table, have not won in any competition since Dec. 3 when they thumped Chievo 5-0.
Sampdoria and Torino drew 1-1 in the other game.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.