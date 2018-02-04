Blues return to winning ways
SLIEMA WANDERERS 2
Sidibe 59og., Sansone 61
LIJA ATHLETIC 0
Sliema Wanderers returned to winning ways as two goals in two minutes towards the hour gave them a 2-0 win over basement side Lija Athletic.
The Blues broke the deadlock on the 59th minute when off a Ricardo Correa freekick from the right, Ousmane Sidibe headed the ball home past fellow goalkeeper for an own goal.
Two minutes later, Sliema doubled the score when Frank Temile exchanged the ball with Ricardo Correa before unleashing a cross which was blocked by a defender, Temile took the rebound and served Michele Sansone who hit low past Luke Bonnici.
BOV Player of the match: Ricardo Correa (Sliema Wanderers).
