Seeing The Big Picture

The Gozo Youth Wind Band will present its annual Don Bosco Grand Concert, this year entitled The Big Picture, tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria.

The programme includes excerpts from various musicals and films, including The Big Picture, Chess, The Mask of Zorro, Cats, Serata all’Opera, Symphonic Rock and Hymn to the Fallen.

The concert comes to an end with the Don Bosco hymn.

The band will be under the direction of its founder and music director Joseph Grech.

The 50-member Gozo Youth Wind Band and the Gozo Youth Orchestra, of which it forms part, are this year marking the 16th anniversary of the setting up of the two ensembles.

The Big Picture concert will be held tomorrow at 7.30pm at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre, Victoria. Patrons are requested to be seated 15 minutes before. Admission is free.