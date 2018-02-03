X

Saturday, February 3, 2018, 12:24

Presentation of babies to Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu

The painting of Our Lady of Ta&rsquo; Pinu.The painting of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu.

The Catholic Action Movement in Gozo is holding its annual presentation of babies today at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary.

Parents are invited for a Liturgy of the Word presided by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech at 4pm during which their baptised babes will be presented to Our Lady. They are asked to bring a red candle with them.

A memento will be distributed at the end of the ceremony.

