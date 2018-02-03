Presentation of babies to Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu
The Catholic Action Movement in Gozo is holding its annual presentation of babies today at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary.
Parents are invited for a Liturgy of the Word presided by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech at 4pm during which their baptised babes will be presented to Our Lady. They are asked to bring a red candle with them.
A memento will be distributed at the end of the ceremony.
