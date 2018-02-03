Natalia Sokolovskaya

Russian pianist Natalia Sokolovskaya will perform an intimate chamber music concert entitled Natalia and Friends tomorrow evening at Robert Samut Hall, Floriana.

The programme will feature French composer César Franck’s Piano Quintet in F Minor and a special arrangement for piano and strings of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s 23rd Piano Concerto in A major, K.488.

Sokolovskaya will be accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra string musicians Emilia Wisniewska (first violin), Philipp Orlov (second violin), Aiveen Gallagher (viola), Peter Flanagan (cello) and Michele Badin (double bass).

Natalia and Friends will be performed at Robert Samut Hall, Sarria Road, Floriana, tomorrow at 6pm. For tickets, visit www.maltaorchestra.com/events/natalia-friends/.