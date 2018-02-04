Watch: Christabelle will represent Malta in Eurovision Song Contest

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Christabelle Borg will be representing Malta in the Eurovision Song Festival in Portugal after winning maximum points from both the foreign jury and televoting on Saturday night.

Her song Taboo obtained 123 points, placing above Richard & Joe's Song for Dad, a father and son duet, which won 98 points. Brooke's Heart of Gold placed third with 84 points.

The song, which is intended to raise awareness on mental illness beat other favourites for the title. Her victory gives her a passport to represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal in May.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Christabelle could not contain her emotions from the moment it emerged she was the jury's choice. Her team broke into celebrations as presenter Colin Fitz read out the televoting vote. The song was written by Johnny Sanchez, Thomas G:son, Muxu and Christabelle herself.

Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

The final of the song festival was held at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre, Ta' Qali.

A total of 16 finalists competed to represent Malta in the 63rd edition of the contest.

Christabelle took on the baton from Claudia Faniello, who represented Malta with her song Breathlessly last year in Ukraine.

Richard & Joe placed second.

Brooke placed third. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The finalists were the following:

Aidan – Dai laga

Mariana Conte – Rocket

Jasmine – Supernova

Matthew Anthony – Call 2morrow

Danica – One step at a time

Dwett – Breaking point

Lawrence Gray – Love renegade

Richard & Joe – Song for dad

Tiziana – First time

Eleonor Cassar – Back to life

Rhiannon – Beyond blue horizon

Brooke – Heart of gold

Christabelle Borg – Taboo

Deborah C – Turn it up

Avenue Sky – We can run

Petra – Evolution