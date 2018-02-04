Watch: Christabelle will represent Malta in Eurovision Song Contest
Her song about mental health awareness beats son and father duet
Updated Sunday 12.45am with video clip
Christabelle Borg will be representing Malta in the Eurovision Song Festival in Portugal after winning maximum points from both the foreign jury and televoting on Saturday night.
Her song Taboo obtained 123 points, placing above Richard & Joe's Song for Dad, a father and son duet, which won 98 points. Brooke's Heart of Gold placed third with 84 points.
The song, which is intended to raise awareness on mental illness beat other favourites for the title. Her victory gives her a passport to represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal in May.
Christabelle could not contain her emotions from the moment it emerged she was the jury's choice. Her team broke into celebrations as presenter Colin Fitz read out the televoting vote. The song was written by Johnny Sanchez, Thomas G:son, Muxu and Christabelle herself.
The final of the song festival was held at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre, Ta' Qali.
A total of 16 finalists competed to represent Malta in the 63rd edition of the contest.
Christabelle took on the baton from Claudia Faniello, who represented Malta with her song Breathlessly last year in Ukraine.
The finalists were the following:
Aidan – Dai laga
Mariana Conte – Rocket
Jasmine – Supernova
Matthew Anthony – Call 2morrow
Danica – One step at a time
Dwett – Breaking point
Lawrence Gray – Love renegade
Richard & Joe – Song for dad
Tiziana – First time
Eleonor Cassar – Back to life
Rhiannon – Beyond blue horizon
Brooke – Heart of gold
Christabelle Borg – Taboo
Deborah C – Turn it up
Avenue Sky – We can run
Petra – Evolution
