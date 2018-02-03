Watch: 30 years after Chernobyl (ARTE)
Are areas of Southern German still affected?
30 years after Chernobyl, radioactivity from the nuclear disaster is still detectable thousands of miles from the reactor. Xenius visits the areas of Southern Germany worst affected and tests the local food for radioactivity.
