Uproar after dead man pursued for parking fine

Car park "cowboys" tried to fine a dead person, the British House of Commons heard as MPs backed action against private firms.

Shadow communities minister Yvonne Fovargue said she had been told of one operator pursuing the relatives of a shopper who died, which caused "considerable distress".

She added it appeared the certainties of life were "death and parking fines" as Labour supported a proposed law change to introduce a code of practice to detail how private car parks should be operated.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Fovargue said parking operators are entitled to protect access to private land but she warned some are "indiscriminate" in their enforcement.

She said: "One of the examples I've received was of somebody who parked in a car park, went shopping and unfortunately they died when they were out shopping.

"However, they got a parking charge on their car because obviously they hadn't thought to remove it before then and their relations were chased by a parking company for the parking fine.

"It caused considerable distress but there used to be only two things certain - death and taxes, now it's death and parking fines apparently."

The Bill has a good chance of becoming law but still has several stages to clear.