Watch: Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following Luxol traffic collision

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

An ambulance was rushed to Swieqi on Friday afternoon following a traffic collision involving a motorcyclist.

The collision happened at around 1.15pm just past the Luxol grounds and involved a Honda CBR motorcycle and Suzuki Samurai.

Triq Sant' Andrija was briefly closed to traffic until emergency services responded and cleared the road.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. No information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing.