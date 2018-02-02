Double digit growth in Air Malta passengers... for three months

Preliminary figures show that Air Malta will carry over 328,000 passengers between November and January, an increase of 21% over the same period last year.

During this period the airline operated 1,050 flights, an increase of 21% over last year, an airline statement said.

Month on month, since November, Air Malta registered a growth of 18% in passengers in November and 24% in December. The airline is estimating to carry more than 97,400 passengers in January, a growth of 22% over January 2017.

"These results show a healthy growth phase for the airline. Italy is performing very well with our Rome, Milan and Catania achieving above average growth. Impressive increase were also registered on Munich, Amsterdam and Vienna on which we have doubled our capacity from a three times weekly operation to a daily one. In

September 2017 we made a significant change in our strategy with the

introduction of Go Light, our hand luggage only fare,” said Paul Sies,

Air Malta Chief Commercial Officer.

Air Malta chairman Charles Mangion said this is the first time in many years that the airline has registered double digit growth month on month.

