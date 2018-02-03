Maltese girls end UEFA tournament with perfect record
LIECHTENSTEIN 0
MALTA 6
Mifsud 19
Debono 26
Pace 28
Bugeja 34
Joelle 40og.
Chetcuti Dimech 40
Malta wrapped up their commitments in the UEFA Girls Under-16 Development Mini-tournament with a perfect record after seeing off Liechtenstein 6-0 for their third win in as many matches.
In their previous two outings, the Maltese girls, led by coach Dorianne Theuma, beat Andorra 2-0 and Gibraltar 14-0.
The home team started the match in bright fashion, constantly trying to push forward through the overlapping Emma Ciantar and Rachela Pace.
After going close through Michela Bonello Ghio and Kailey Willis. Malta opened the scoring on 19 minutes.
Veronique Mifsud’s in-swinging cross-shot from a corner sailed past the opposing goalkeeper.
Maia Debono doubled Malta’s lead with a long-range effort which was defleced by the goalkeeper.
Immediately after, Rachela Pace struck a third with a curling effort.
Theuma’s girls pressed for more goals before the half-time break.
Hayley Bugeja made it 4-0 with a fine individual effort.
On the brink of half-time, Malta added two more goals… the first an own goal while Laura Chetcuti Dimech scored the other for a commanding 6-0 lead.
After the change of ends, Malta easily controlled the proceedings and came close to scoring their seventh goal but Jessica Dimech missed a penalty in stoppage time.
