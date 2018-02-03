Gżira lose further ground

Gżira dropped two precious points after they were held by St Andrews.

GZIRA UNITED 1

Samb 79 pen

ST ANDREWS 1

Reid 62

Amadou Samb came to Gżira's rescue as the Senegalese striker converted a late penalty to hand the Maroons a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened St Andrews.

It was Gżira who made all the early running and on 20 minutes Samb latched onto Sacha Borg's cross but his header finished just wide.

Just past the half hour mark, St Andrews goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona was alert to tip over Andrew Cohen's long-range shot.

Gzira maintained the edge after the break but it was St Andrews who found the break through when Joseph Farrugia released Keavaun Reid and the Saints striker beat Anthony Curmi with a firm drive.

Their pressure finally brought an equaliser when is a swift break Haruna Garba was brought down in the area and from spot Amadou Samb made no mistake.

BOV Player of the match: Kemar Reid (St Andrews).