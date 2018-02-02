Watch: Haze clouds Sliema air, days after demolition dust complaints

A haze above Sliema.

Updated 3pm - Added video

Parts of Sliema were again choked in dust on Friday, as long-suffering residents put up with construction projects sprouting up across the town.

Photo and video taken by a Times of Malta reader from Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier on Friday revealed a haze of dust in the air above Tigné and Qui-Si-Sana.

Just last weekend, Times of Malta had reported that works to demolish the Fortina hotel in that area had prompted a flurry of complaints from residents, who said workers were dumping rubble down the side of the building.

Those claims were denied by the site owner, who said such claims were "absolutely not true." But video footage sent in by a reader following those comments suggested otherwise, with the clips showing significant amounts of construction waste being dropped down the soon-to-be-demolished hotel building.

The Planning Authority has said it is monitoring the site and ordered the developer to implement dust-mitigation measures.