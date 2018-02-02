Musical comedy set in Strait Street

A musical comedy in Maltese entitled Il-Mazetta ta’ Srada Stretta is being presented by Bronk Productions at the Catholic Institute this weekend.

The cast includes Tonio Vella, Stephanie Grech Mallia, Paul Bonello, Antoine Cau-chi, Pauline Busuttil Domenici, Brandon Mallia, Benny Casha, Adrian Grech, Pierre Bonello, Louis Gatt, Naomi Busuttil, Justine Delmar, Maria Cristina Desira, Fabio Castorina, George Micallef and Frank Borg.

The comedy will be performed at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, tomorrow at 7pm and on Sunday at 4pm. For tickets, visit www.activemalta.com or call Bronk Productions on 2122 3347 or 2722 3347.