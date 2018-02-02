Drama on a homeless child’s eventful summer

Willem Dafoe and Brooklynn Prince star in The Florida Project.

Spazju Kreattiv is tomorrow showing the 2017 British drama The Florida Project.

The film is set in the US, where a growing ‘hidden homeless’ population, 41 per cent of which is composed of families, struggles week to week to keep a roof over their heads.

Along the main highway just outside Orlando, that runs through the land of theme parks and resorts, budget motels that once attracted Walt Disney World tourists now house homeless families.

Precocious six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and her 22-year-old mother, Halley (Bria Vinaite), live at one such establishment – The Magic Castle Motel. The closest thing Moonee has to a father is Bobby (Willem Dafoe), the motel’s manager, a guarded and diligent man who is taunted by the children at the motel, but who has a soft spot for his residents.

Halley has lost her job and a new girl the same age as Moonee moves in at the motel next door.

The summer promises to be an eventful one for all.

The Florida Project, rated 15, will be screened tomorrow at 8.30pm at St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, with encore screenings on February 16 at 8.30pm, February 20 at 7.30pm, February 25 at 8.30pm and March 3 at 3pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.