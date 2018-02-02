Armenian cellist to perform with MPO section
Internationally-renowned Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan will perform a concert at Robert Samut Hall, Floriana, on Saturday at 7.30pm.
He will team up with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra cello section and soprano Andriana Yordanova to perform a selection of works written or arranged for an eight-cello ensemble.
The programme of works includes Heitor Villa-Lobos’s Bachianas Brasileiras, No. 5, David Popper’s Polonaise de Concert and Astor Piazzolla’s Libertango.
For tickets, visit http://www.maltaorchestra.com/events/eight-cellos/ .
