Armenian cellist to perform with MPO section

Narek Hakhnazaryan

Internationally-renowned Ar­men­ian cellist Narek Hakhna­zaryan will perform a concert at Robert Samut Hall, Floriana, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

He will team up with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra cello section and soprano Andriana Yordanova to perform a selection of works written or arranged for an eight-cello ensemble.

The programme of works includes Heitor Villa-Lobos’s Bachianas Brasileiras, No. 5, David Popper’s Polonaise de Concert and Astor Piazzolla’s Libertango.

The cello concert will be held at Robert Samut Hall, Triq Sarria, Floriana, tomorrow at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit http://www.maltaorchestra.com/events/eight-cellos/ .