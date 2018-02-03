Several equities trade on low volumes

The MSE Equity Price Index rebounded by 0.22% to 4,463.894 points reflecting the gains in the share prices of BOV (+0.6%), GO (+1.1%) and Midi (+2.4%) while only Medserv plc trended lower with a drop of 2.4% back to the €1.20 level on a single deal of 4,500 shares. During the past five trading sessions, the MSE Equity Price Index posted its first weekly gain of the year as it advanced by a minimal 0.02% following the notable declines suffered in the previous three weeks.

GO plc added 1.1% to the €3.56 level across 11,291 shares. Yesterday, GO announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Tuesday March 6 to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017. The directors will also consider recommending a dividend to shareholders at the company’s next Annual General Meeting.

Also among the large companies by market capitalisation, Bank of Valletta plc recaptured the €1.81 level (+0.6%) after failing to hold on to an intra-day high of €1.82 (+1.1%). A total of 9,055 shares changed hands.

In the property segment, Midi plc advanced by 2.4% to the €0.348 level albeit on just 6,000 shares.

In contrast, Plaza Centres plc maintained the €1.02 level after recovering from an intra-day low of €1.01 (-1%). A total of 16,000 shares traded.

HSBC Bank Malta plc (15,000 shares) and Malta International Airport plc (1,888 shares) traded unchanged at the €1.79 and €4.76 levels respectively.

RS2 Software plc maintained its nine-month low of €1.40 across 17,770 shares.

PG plc also closed the day flat at the €1.35 level after recovering from a fresh six-month low of €1.34 on a total of 9,030 shares.

A single deal of 3,718 shares left the equity of Mapfre Middlesea plc at the €1.78 level.

The RF MGS Index moved higher for the first time in six days as it rebounded by 0.12% from its over 10-month low of 1,110.671 points to 1,111.988 points.

Eurozone sovereign yields trended higher again today despite disappointing growth in producer prices within the single currency area. Week-on-week, the RF MGS Index plunged by 0.51% – the sharpest decline in five weeks.

