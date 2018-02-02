Russian journalists brawl on air over Stalin's legacy

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Two Russian journalists came to blows while broadcasting live on a Moscow radio station over Josef Stalin's role in World War Two, days after the comedy film, "The Death of Stalin" was banned in the country.

The journalists were discussing whether the former Soviet leader deserved credit for ending World War Two.

It boiled over when then the younger man, Maxim Shevchenko accused the elder, Nikolai Svanidze, of spitting on the graves of those who died in the conflict.

Stalin's legacy is a complicated issue for Russia. He was repudiated by the Soviet Union after his death, recognized as responsible for the death of millions. But many older Russians associate him with the country's greatest achievements.

Earlier this month the Russian government banned the local debut of a Western satire film titled, "The Death of Stalin."