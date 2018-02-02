X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, February 1, 2018, 18:52

Russian journalists brawl on air over Stalin's legacy

Two Russian journalists came to blows while broadcasting live on a Moscow radio station over Josef Stalin's role in World War Two, days after the comedy film, "The Death of Stalin" was banned in the country.

The journalists were discussing whether the former Soviet leader deserved credit for ending World War Two.

It boiled over when then the younger man, Maxim Shevchenko accused the elder, Nikolai Svanidze, of spitting on the graves of those who died in the conflict.

Stalin's legacy is a complicated issue for Russia. He was repudiated by the Soviet Union after his death, recognized as responsible for the death of millions. But many older Russians associate him with the country's greatest achievements.

Earlier this month the Russian government banned the local debut of a Western satire film titled, "The Death of Stalin."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Boy spends €20,000 meant for his leukaemia treatment on online...

  2. Family of great-grandmother face $72,000 bill after cruise

  3. Rare button with Maltese cross found in Moscow

  4. Rapping chicken ruffles feathers

  5. Love conquers all across borders

  6. Russian journalists brawl on air over Stalin's legacy

  7. Flashback to Las Vegas of old through neon

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed