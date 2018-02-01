Rare button with Maltese cross found in Moscow
Button with a Maltese Cross engraved on it was found during excavations in the center of #Moscow. This is a rare find as such buttons were likely part of uniform worn only between 1799 and 1803 pic.twitter.com/a59jTrwCkX— RussianEmbassy Malta (@RusEmbMalta) February 1, 2018
A button which was only in use for four years was found during excavations in Russia.
The button is engraved with a Maltese cross.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.