Thursday, February 1, 2018, 16:52

Flashback to Las Vegas of old through neon

Museum using projections to recreate classic signs

Las Vegas visitors will be able to see many of the city's classic neon signs just as they were decades ago.

 

The signs are now broken and missing lights at the Neon Museum's large outdoor gravel lot surrounded by a security wall, and restoring each one would cost tens of thousands of dollars. So the museum is using projection mapping at night to make it look as though the signs are shining again.

 

The "augmented reality" effect projects life-like digital animations of what the signs were once like onto the old signs themselves. They include signs that drew visitors to the Golden Nugget, Lady Luck, Binion's Horseshoe and the Stardust.

