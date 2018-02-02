Flashback to Las Vegas of old through neon

Las Vegas visitors will be able to see many of the city's classic neon signs just as they were decades ago.

The signs are now broken and missing lights at the Neon Museum's large outdoor gravel lot surrounded by a security wall, and restoring each one would cost tens of thousands of dollars. So the museum is using projection mapping at night to make it look as though the signs are shining again.

Went to the preview of @NeonMuseum Brilliant! Last night. It was…looking for a proper descriptive…#BRILLIANT! Watch Las Vegas history come to life through a beautiful display of light and sound by @craigwinslow.#neonmuseum #neon #experiencedesign pic.twitter.com/Id7EwdjBOM — Mark Kaufman (@Drawmark) January 31, 2018

The "augmented reality" effect projects life-like digital animations of what the signs were once like onto the old signs themselves. They include signs that drew visitors to the Golden Nugget, Lady Luck, Binion's Horseshoe and the Stardust.