Żebbuġ road to get a much-needed surfacing job

Triq is-Sagħtrija in Żebbuġ, Gozo

A residential road in Żebbuġ, Gozo, the poor state of which makes it barely accessible by car, has finally been earmarked for much-needed resurfacing.

The development follows numerous complaints from the local council, which has managed to obtained funds from the Gozo Ministry in order for Triq is-Sagħtrija to be tarmacked.

The financial aid is part of a €1.5 million government programme announced last month. This amount is over and above a separate €1.8 million allocation mentioned in the last Budget.

Żebbuġ deputy mayor Daniel Cordina told the Times of Malta that it would cost €73,000 to surface Triq is-Sagħtrija.

However, the works will take months to commence, as the tendering process is yet to start. Last October, the Times of Malta reported that the poor state of the road was creating unnecessary hardship for residents, particularly for persons with mobility problems.

Mr Cordina is also piling pressure on the authorities to restrict parking along Triq Żebbuġ, a main thoroughfare that links the village to Victoria.

His call stems from concerns that the parked vehicles are creating a blind spot, which has already been the cause of a number of collisions, most recently last week.

Meanwhile, the poor state of the roads on the sister island is also the subject of a Facebook group meant to create further awareness on the issue and flag major shortcoming in the Gozitan road network.

Created three years ago, the group, called It-Toroq f’Għawdex, has nearly 3,000 members.