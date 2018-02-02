Teenager banned from all UK football grounds after Malta pitch invasion

A young Briton who invaded the pitch at Ta'Qali during an England-Malta match has been banned from every football ground in the UK. He also has to hand his passport to police every time the England team play abroad.

The incident had taken place on September 1, 2017, during the second half of England's World Cup qualifier in Malta.

The 16-year-old from Peterborough climbed the security fencing around the stadium and run onto the pitch, evading two security guards before one of them directed him off the pitch.

He was arrested, taken to court the following day and given a one-year conditional discharge and a one-year ban from all sport grounds in Malta. He was also fined €200.

Following his return from Malta, it was established that the youth had carefully planned his pitch invasion.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said he tweeted: “400 retweets and I’ll invade the Malta v England game” during the match. The following day he tweeted “€200 fine, probably a life-time ban, a night in lockup and a one-year ban from Malta! Oh well it was worth it.”

But that was not the end of it. He was summoned to Huntingdon Youth Court last Wednesday and issued with a three-year football banning order, prohibiting him from attending any football match in the UK during this time.

He will also be required to surrender his passport during England international fixtures abroad.

PC Mark Wood speaking on behalf of the Cambridge Constabulary said: “He showed complete disregard for the issue that he caused and the consequences of his actions.

“The use of social media in this way should be discouraged – it is important that others do not follow his example and understand the consequences of such actions."