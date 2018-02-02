Protest messages projected on the Auberge de Castille - V18 chief's angry reaction

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video - Mark Zammit Cordina

Messages asking 'Who Killed Daphne' and another reading 'House of Impunity' were projected on the facade of the Auberge de Castille on Thursday evening by a Group calling itself Kenniesa, supported by Occupy Justice.

They said their purpose was to reinforce their call for answers and to make a point that there’s no accountability in Castille.

Malta has been criticised in European Parliament debates for a culture of impunity which culminated in the car bomb murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on October 16.

Court proceedings against three men accused of the murder continued in court on Thursday, but no one has had been accused of commissioning the murder.

A small group of people, including PD MPs were present at Castille Square.

Two policemen appeared to approach the organisers and then make phone calls. The activists left after a short time.