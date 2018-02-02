X

Closing in:

Thursday, February 1, 2018, 19:43

Pedestrian injured in Qormi traffic accident

A 57-year-old man was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a Mercedes car in Valley Road, Qormi.

The police said the accident happened at 5pm.

The car was being driven by a 34-year-old man from Birkirkara.

