Pedestrian injured in Qormi traffic accident
A 57-year-old man was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a Mercedes car in Valley Road, Qormi.
The police said the accident happened at 5pm.
The car was being driven by a 34-year-old man from Birkirkara.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.