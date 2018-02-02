Man held behind bars after allegedly threatening his partner

A man has been held behind bars after having allegedly held his former partner against her will in an incident on Friday.

A court was told that the man, 31, had forced his former partner into his car and driven to a remote area near Mgarr late at night.

She somehow managed to escape, ran towards a quarry and raised the alarm after borrowing a stranger's mobile phone.

The couple had had an off-on relationship for several years and had a nine-year-old son.

The man allegedly suffers from a drug problem.

He pleaded not guilty to unlawful arrest, having threatened his former girlfriend, caused her to fear violence as well as with having stolen her car.

The court recommended that the Director of Prisons provide the man with all necessary help to overcome his drug addiction.

The man’s identity was not being revealed so as to safeguard the interest of the son.

Inspector Maurice Curmi prosecuted.

Lawyer Joseph Calleja was defence counsel.