Closing in:

Thursday, February 1, 2018, 17:29

As deadline passes, €36.4 million worth of old Maltese banknotes remain unaccounted for

Old banknotes worth €961,835.55 were exchanged in January

€36.4 million worth of Malta lira banknotes had still not been exchanged to euro by the deadline on Wednesday, the Central Bank of Malta said. The banknotes, which ceased to be legal tender when Malta adopted the euro, are now worthless.

Old banknotes worth €961,835.55 were exchanged during January.

The biggest amount on a single day was on January 31, when Lm78,178, equivalent to €182,105.75, were exchanged. 

