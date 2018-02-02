As deadline passes, €36.4 million worth of old Maltese banknotes remain unaccounted for
Old banknotes worth €961,835.55 were exchanged in January
€36.4 million worth of Malta lira banknotes had still not been exchanged to euro by the deadline on Wednesday, the Central Bank of Malta said. The banknotes, which ceased to be legal tender when Malta adopted the euro, are now worthless.
Old banknotes worth €961,835.55 were exchanged during January.
The biggest amount on a single day was on January 31, when Lm78,178, equivalent to €182,105.75, were exchanged.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.