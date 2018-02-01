21 projects approved by Malta Enterprise in Gozo
Malta Enterprise approved 21 projects for Gozo in 2016 and 2017, which beetween them should create 182 jobs by the third year of operation.
Replying to a Parliamentary Question by MP Frederick Azzopardi, Investment Minister Chris Cardona said that the majority of the jobs – 65 – would be created by seven companies manufacturing and repairing furniture, with a further 34 working for an ICT company.
There are also companies involved in artisan crafts, food and beverages, and recycling.
In a separate PQ, Dr Cardona said that in all, €205.1 million were invested in Malta and Gozo in 2016 and €104.6 million in 2017 including Malta Enterprise projects which received assistance.
