Thursday, February 1, 2018, 18:01 by Press Association

Virtual reallty could help mental health patients

NHS patients with mental health problems are to be treated by virtual reality therapists in a new project.

Experts are embarking on a multimillion-pound trial to see whether people with severe mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, who experience difficulties in everyday social situations would benefit from virtual reality treatment.

In sessions that are 20 to 30 minutes long, patients will use VR headsets to undertake tasks and face simulations which they may find troubling in real-life scenarios.

