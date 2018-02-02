Virtual reallty could help mental health patients
NHS patients with mental health problems are to be treated by virtual reality therapists in a new project.
Experts are embarking on a multimillion-pound trial to see whether people with severe mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, who experience difficulties in everyday social situations would benefit from virtual reality treatment.
In sessions that are 20 to 30 minutes long, patients will use VR headsets to undertake tasks and face simulations which they may find troubling in real-life scenarios.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.