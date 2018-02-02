Which Premier League clubs made the best of the January transfer window?

Everton's Theo Walcott celebrates after the match.

The January transfer window has now closed. Here, Press Association Sport looks at which Premier League clubs did the best business and which clubs did not.

Teams who enjoyed a good transfer window:

Arsenal

Despite losing their best player, the Gunners fared well. Alexis Sanchez would have left for free in the summer generating a bidding war that resulted in them getting Henrikh Mkhitaryan in exchange - arguably allowing Arsenal to make the best of a bad situation. They have followed that by landing a highly-rated striker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and shifted out players who had gone stale in Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud.

Manchester United

United are the beneficiaries of Sanchez's desire to leave the Emirates Stadium. Even though it was a hugely costly deal, they have acquired a top-class player and moved on one in Mkhitaryan who had struggled.

Chelsea

Despite puzzlement over some of the players they were linked with - Peter Crouch and Andy Carroll - and missing out on Edin Dzeko, Chelsea did well. Giroud could prove a bargain at £18million if the move reinvigorates him and Ross Barkley may benefit from the switch from Everton. Emerson Palmieri brings fresh options out wide.

Everton

Sam Allardyce has revived many playing careers down the years and he could be the man to get the best out of Walcott. If he can also get performances out of Eliaquim Mangala - whom Manchester City once deemed worth £42million - and if Cenk Tosun settles, the Toffees could finish strongly.

Swansea

The Welsh club started to turn things round on the field with huge wins over Liverpool and Arsenal and they strengthened with some good deadline day business. Andre Ayew may respond well to the chance to link up with his brother Jordan at a club he knows well while Andy King is an experienced campaigner.

Teams who had a bad window:

Newcastle

Rafael Benitez's hopes of bringing in quality were largely left unfulfilled. Kenedy is talented but had little chance to make an impression at Chelsea and is a bit of an unknown quantity. The further loan signings of Islam Slimani and Martin Dubravka on deadline day rescued the window to a degree, but it remains to be seen if it is enough.

West Ham

The arrival of Joao Mario on loan strengthens the Hammers' midfield but there are still doubts whether David Moyes' squad has sufficient depth to get through to the end of the season without scares. Jordan Hugill had attracted interest from other top-flight clubs but he is still making a big step up from the Championship.

Southampton

Saints did very well to get £75million for Virgil van Dijk, given his form prior to leaving, but his departure has left a gap that still needs to be filled. Not much of that money has been reinvested, with Guido Carrillo the only arrival. He looks promising - and a long-awaited replacement for Sadio Mane - but Mauricio Pellegrino's squad could have done with a bigger lift.

Bournemouth

The Cherries did not make any signings. For a side facing a relegation battle, they could regret that.

Stoke

Paul Lambert has tried to liven things up at the bet365 Stadium, notably with midfielder Badou Ndiaye from Galatasary on deadline day. He could prove a good signing but time is short and he and fellow recruits Moritz Bauer and Kostas Stafylidis need to hit the ground running.