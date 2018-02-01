Concert by Yiddish and Roma musicians

The musicians collectively create powerful, deeply emotional music.

A group of 14 leading klezmer (Yiddish) and lautari (Roma) musicians will perform in a multicultural concert titled The Other Europeans at St Agatha’s Auditorium, Rabat, on Saturday.

These two groups of people once inhabited the same space in present-day Moldova before being torn apart by war, the Holocaust and immigration.

This concert seeks to build new cultural relationships, mainly between these two peoples, who are often considered marginally European, but who have played a key role in creating and transmitting European musical traditions.

The musicians taking part in the concert include distinguished soloists from seven countries.

The group, which was formed and is directed by Alan Bern, is funded by an EU grant and has received the European Commission award for the Best Practices in Favour of the Roma Community. The Other Europeans will also feature The Hot Club of Valletta, led by George Curmi (il-Pusé).

The Other Europeans will be held in St Agatha’s Auditorium, Rabat, on Saturday at 8pm. For tickets, visit http://tickets.valletta2018.org .