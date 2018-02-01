X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, February 1, 2018, 12:51

Concert by Yiddish and Roma musicians

The musicians collectively create powerful, deeply emotional music.

The musicians collectively create powerful, deeply emotional music.

A group of 14 leading klezmer (Yiddish) and lautari (Roma) musicians will perform in a multicultural concert titled The Other Europeans at St Agatha’s Auditorium, Rabat, on Saturday.

These two groups of people once inhabited the same space in present-day Moldova before being torn apart by war, the Holocaust and immigration.

This concert seeks to build new cultural relationships, mainly between these two peoples, who are often considered marginally European, but who have played a key role in creating and transmitting European musical traditions.

The musicians taking part in the concert include distinguished soloists from seven countries.

The group, which was formed and is directed by Alan Bern, is funded by an EU grant and has received the European Commission award for the Best Practices in Favour of the Roma Community. The Other Europeans will also feature The Hot Club of Valletta, led by George Curmi (il-Pusé).

The Other Europeans will be held in St Agatha’s Auditorium, Rabat, on Saturday at 8pm. For tickets, visit http://tickets.valletta2018.org .

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - January 31, 2018

  2. Announcements - February 1, 2018

  3. A lucky escape for St Paul

  4. OBITUARY - Dalli

  5. Rotary Club Malta finally gets its first female member

  6. Epic historical Chinese action film

  7. Screening of Puccini’s Tosca by Met Opera

  8. Embedded – an exhibition of paintings inspired by fossils in...

  9. Concert by German harpist

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed