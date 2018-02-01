A poet’s tireless search for truth

Alejandro Jodorowsky (right) with Adan Jodorowsky in the 2016 biopic Endless Poetry.

Chilean-French cult film-maker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s 2016 surreal masterpiece Endless Poetry will be screened at St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow evening.

Set in 1940 Santiago, Chile, the biopic follows a 20-year-old “Alejandrito” Jodorowsky whose father will do anything to curb his son’s love affair with poetry.

On his artistic pilgrimage, Jodorowsky immerses himself in a world of poetic experimentation, where he encounters the artistic and intellectual avant-garde of Latin America’s modern literature and explores his tortured relationship with his family.

The film portrays the artist’s dream-like vision and his tireless search for truth – an uncompromising struggle between beauty and horror, tenderness and violence – as he recalls the formative moments of his artistic life.

Endless Poetry, rated 15, will be screened tomorrow at 8.30pm at the St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, with encore screenings on February 8 at 7.30pm and February 17 at 8.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.