A poet’s tireless search for truth
Chilean-French cult film-maker Alejandro Jodorowsky’s 2016 surreal masterpiece Endless Poetry will be screened at St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow evening.
Set in 1940 Santiago, Chile, the biopic follows a 20-year-old “Alejandrito” Jodorowsky whose father will do anything to curb his son’s love affair with poetry.
On his artistic pilgrimage, Jodorowsky immerses himself in a world of poetic experimentation, where he encounters the artistic and intellectual avant-garde of Latin America’s modern literature and explores his tortured relationship with his family.
The film portrays the artist’s dream-like vision and his tireless search for truth – an uncompromising struggle between beauty and horror, tenderness and violence – as he recalls the formative moments of his artistic life.
Endless Poetry, rated 15, will be screened tomorrow at 8.30pm at the St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, with encore screenings on February 8 at 7.30pm and February 17 at 8.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.
