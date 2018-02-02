The Kappillan of Malta in Maltese for first time

Wistin Born

After almost 50 years since its first publication in 1973, the world bestseller The Kappillan of Malta will be published in Maltese for the first time.

The translation had been made by Wistin Born, the renowned author of Is-Salib tal-Fidda (The Silver Cross), less than a year after the novel’s first publication. With Monsarrat’s permission—who then lived in Gozo, in the village of San Lawrenz—Wistin Born, in those days a well-known personality on public broadcasting, translated the book in order that Charles Arrigo reads it on Rediffusion.

The original manuscript with Wistin Born’s translation has been under lock and key for almost 50 years in a privat archive. Now, for the first time, the translation is to be published unabridged and in a critical edition.

The novel narrates a striking story of courageous love during Malta and Gozo’s worse moments of World War II. It is also a powerful message intended to hearten anyone going through difficult times.

The new edition, entitled Il-Kappillan ta’ Malta, will be edited by Mark Montebello and published by the editorial house SKS.