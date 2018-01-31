Watch: 'Modern-day obsessions manifest themselves on social media'

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Almost a third of people up to the age of 30 have internet use patterns which are raising red flags, according to studies carried out by the President's Foundation for Wellbeing in Society.

The two studies on online use - for two age cohorts up to 30 - revealed that online addiction is already a problem for 0.8% of the population, and this has the Commissioner of Mental Health John Cachia worried.

When you put together the attractions of online gaming and social media use, then various stakeholders need to sit up and take notice, he said in a Times Talk interview.

"There is quite a gap from being at risk to having a problem. But we really need to look at what the remedies might be."