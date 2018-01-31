Watch: The year in full zoom

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Elisa Lemarchand

San Ġiljan players celebrate after winning the boV waterpolo Premier Division league at the National pool in tal-Qroqq. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta hosting the presidency of the European Union for the first time, a general election and the brutal assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are just three of the events that 2017 will be remembered for and which appear in this year’s edition of The Times Picture Annual.

The 192-page annual, now in its twelfth year, features 183 colour photographs covering the major news events, peculiar images from daily life and politics and a section on various sports events from last year.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s annual includes the whole calendar year – this new format will also be adopted for future editions. The 2017 annual features the best shots taken for the Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta by photojournalists Matthew Mirabelli, Chris Sant Fournier, Mark Zammit Cordina and Jonathan Borg over the past year.

The 192-page annual features 183 colour photographs of major news events, daily life, politics and sport

This year’s foreword, by the Times of Malta daily editor Ray Bugeja, focuses on freedom of expression and how social media is used to distort truth and package news which is unsourced and fake.

“Society cannot expect to do its duty scrupulously if it does not support the media, financially too, but mainly by demanding nothing but the truth and in helping unearth that truth,” he writes. “That is the only way journalism can be saved.”

Published by Allied Publications, The Times Picture Annual will be available for €27.30 from leading bookshops and stationers by the end of this week.

A young boy covered in coloured powder plays with a ball during celebrations for the hindu feast of holi in Santa Venera. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Boats cut through the water during the Rolex Middle Sea Race. Photo Jonathan Borg

Demonstrators hold up their mobile phone flashlights at a demonstration in Sliema, organised by the Civil Society Network in the wake of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A boy throws a paper airplane through the gate of the Police headquarters in Floriana during a protest organised by the Civil Society Network and calling for the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General to resign. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A reveller and a priest at Ħamrun’s annual feast of St Cajetan. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife, Michelle, wave to the crowd during a Labour Party mass meeting in Żabbar. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina