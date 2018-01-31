Watch: The year in full zoom
The 12th Times Picture Annual is out
Malta hosting the presidency of the European Union for the first time, a general election and the brutal assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are just three of the events that 2017 will be remembered for and which appear in this year’s edition of The Times Picture Annual.
The 192-page annual, now in its twelfth year, features 183 colour photographs covering the major news events, peculiar images from daily life and politics and a section on various sports events from last year.
Unlike previous editions, this year’s annual includes the whole calendar year – this new format will also be adopted for future editions. The 2017 annual features the best shots taken for the Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta by photojournalists Matthew Mirabelli, Chris Sant Fournier, Mark Zammit Cordina and Jonathan Borg over the past year.
This year’s foreword, by the Times of Malta daily editor Ray Bugeja, focuses on freedom of expression and how social media is used to distort truth and package news which is unsourced and fake.
“Society cannot expect to do its duty scrupulously if it does not support the media, financially too, but mainly by demanding nothing but the truth and in helping unearth that truth,” he writes. “That is the only way journalism can be saved.”
Published by Allied Publications, The Times Picture Annual will be available for €27.30 from leading bookshops and stationers by the end of this week.
