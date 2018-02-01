X

Closing in:

Advert
Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 17:05 by Press Association

Family of great-grandmother face $72,000 bill after cruise

Insurance did not cover her outside Europe

The family of a 74-year-old great-grandmother are facing a 72,000 US dollar bill after she had to be airlifted to hospital from a cruise ship off the coast of Mexico.

Joyce Kettle, from Blyth, Northumberland, thought she had holiday insurance through her bank but the policy only covered her for European trips.

She suffered from breathing difficulties after the Marella Discovery II left port on Monday and the on-board doctor said she needed urgent medical hospital treatment.

The widow, who was travelling with a friend and her friend's son, was airlifted alone to hospital in Cozumel, a holiday island near Cancun.

Her family have been told the medical bills already run to $72,626 without the doctors' fees, and they say she has no savings to pay the cost.

The family have set up an online fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/getjoycehome to help them cover the cost of getting her home.

She is recovering from a heart procedure which required three stents.

Mrs Kettle has three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and is retired.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Budget airline gets penalty for football bikini show

  2. Boy spends €20,000 meant for his leukaemia treatment on online...

  3. Family of great-grandmother face $72,000 bill after cruise

  4. Snakes on the brain: songbirds imagine sticks are serpents

  5. Astronomy observatory proposed as World Heritage Site

  6. Love conquers all across borders

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-02-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed