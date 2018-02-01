Family of great-grandmother face $72,000 bill after cruise

The family of a 74-year-old great-grandmother are facing a 72,000 US dollar bill after she had to be airlifted to hospital from a cruise ship off the coast of Mexico.

Joyce Kettle, from Blyth, Northumberland, thought she had holiday insurance through her bank but the policy only covered her for European trips.

She suffered from breathing difficulties after the Marella Discovery II left port on Monday and the on-board doctor said she needed urgent medical hospital treatment.

The widow, who was travelling with a friend and her friend's son, was airlifted alone to hospital in Cozumel, a holiday island near Cancun.

Her family have been told the medical bills already run to $72,626 without the doctors' fees, and they say she has no savings to pay the cost.

The family have set up an online fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/getjoycehome to help them cover the cost of getting her home.

She is recovering from a heart procedure which required three stents.

Mrs Kettle has three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and is retired.