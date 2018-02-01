Young girl's death was caused by Aplastic anemia - minister

A seven-year-old Nigerian girl who died suddenly on Sunday week had not suffered malnutrition but had a pre-existing medical condition, Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon has told parliament.

Furthermore, the girl did not die in the home leased to her parents by the Dominican nuns in Zabbar, but in hospital.

Dr Falzon said the government was not hiding any facts but was giving details as and when it received them.

This was not an issue which should become a political football, but a tragedy from which the country could learn.

The girl, Dr Falzon said, was neither under the care of the Dominicans, nor under the care of Appoġġ agency. She lived independently with her parents in a property provided by the Dominicans.

The minister stressed that the girl had not suffered malnutrition but died of Aplastic anemia. Her siblings, who were tested after being taken into care by the government, also had no sign of malnutrition.

Dr Falzon said a magisterial inquiry was under way and he did not wish to influence it. But it was not true that there was a separate police investigation.

The authorities, he said, would consider any recommendations by the inquiry in the interests of better quality of service.