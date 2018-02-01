Man who threatened to 'blow up' inspector is fined €5,000

A man who threatened two police inspectors, telling one of them that he would 'blow him up' has been fined €5,000.

Stefano Muscat, 33 of Birkirkara, hurled insults and threats at the two inspectors as he left a courtroom.

“Police officers must be protected by the court during the performance of their duties so as to ensure that they do so without fear,” Magistrate Joseph Mifsud said as he handed down sentence.

Stressing that the court could not tolerate such behaviour, Magistrate Mifsud declared the man guilty and imposed the maximum penalty of €5,000.

A three-year protection order was also issued in favour of the two inspectors.