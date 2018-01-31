X

Closing in:

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 13:19 by Sarah Carabott

Malta to open high commission in Ghana

Mission will be Malta's first in sub-Saharan Africa

Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta will be opening a high commission in Ghana – the first Maltese mission in sub-Saharan Africa, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said on Wednesday.

The purpose of the mission will be to forge stronger links between Malta and the sub-Saharan region.

While there were already Maltese businesspeople based there, Ghana’s membership in the Economic Community of West African States and the Commonwealth made it more appealing for the Maltese government to set up a diplomatic mission in Ghana.

The Ghanaian government was pro-business and the country was politically stable, Mr Abela said, adding that the government was interested in looking into other “strategically positioned” missions in Africa.

A Trade Malta survey conducted in 2017 ranked Ghana as the country local entrepreneurs were most keen to explore growth opportunities in. 

Last year, president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca led a Maltese trade delegation on a State visit to the country, saying the visit would be a step "towards more trade with Africa." 

President Coleiro Preca during her 2017 visit to Ghana. Photo: DOI/Jason BorgPresident Coleiro Preca during her 2017 visit to Ghana. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg
