Malta to open high commission in Ghana
Mission will be Malta's first in sub-Saharan Africa
Malta will be opening a high commission in Ghana – the first Maltese mission in sub-Saharan Africa, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said on Wednesday.
The purpose of the mission will be to forge stronger links between Malta and the sub-Saharan region.
While there were already Maltese businesspeople based there, Ghana’s membership in the Economic Community of West African States and the Commonwealth made it more appealing for the Maltese government to set up a diplomatic mission in Ghana.
The Ghanaian government was pro-business and the country was politically stable, Mr Abela said, adding that the government was interested in looking into other “strategically positioned” missions in Africa.
READ: Malta knuckles down to bid for 2023 UN Security Council seat
A Trade Malta survey conducted in 2017 ranked Ghana as the country local entrepreneurs were most keen to explore growth opportunities in.
Last year, president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca led a Maltese trade delegation on a State visit to the country, saying the visit would be a step "towards more trade with Africa."
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.