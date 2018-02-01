Gozo Channel encouraging night trips for cargo

Gozo Channel is encouraging trucks carrying merchandise to travel at night, in a bid to ease congestion on the daytime ferry services.

The ferry company had stopped offering the cargo service to Sa Maison in January 2016, when the area there was set aside for the construction of a yacht marina.

At one time, the company had been considering using Valletta Gateway Terminals in the Grand Harbour but this never materialised. At the time, chairman Joe Cordina had made his views on using Ċirkewwa very clear: “These trucks will not – and should not – be loaded at Ċirkewwa. The impact on traffic is simply not worth thinking about!"

MP David Stellini recently asked Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana in Parliament whether any agreement was in the pipeline to reinstate the cargo service but she avoided the question.

She instead informed him that Gozo Channel was subsidising the fee for trucks when they travelled at night, and that the subsidy paid out had amounted to €157,491 last year.