Tottenham ease to win over Man United in front of record crowd

Tottenham's Harry Kane has his shot saved by Manchester United's David De Gea.

Tottenham Hotspur solidified their top- four credentials with a dominant 2-0 win over Manchester United in front of a Premier League record crowd at Wembley on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen gave the hosts the lead after 11 seconds, the second fastest goal in Premier League history.

United’s woeful defending was exposed again for Tottenham’s second, Phil Jones turning the ball into his own net after 27 minutes.

The win lifted Tottenham two points behind third-placed Liverpool and Chelsea in fourth as second-placed United dropped 15 points behind leaders Manchester City.