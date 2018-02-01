Falcao sends Monaco to League Cup final
Radamel Falcao returned to scoring form as his double earned Monaco a 2-0 win over Montpellier on Wednesday and a place in the French League Cup final.
Falcao struck twice before halftime as the hosts set up a rematch of last year’s final against holders Paris St Germain who qualified on Tuesday with a 3-2 win at Stade Rennais.
Rony Lopes was denied a third goal for Monaco after video refereeing ruled the Portugal striker was offside.
Montpellier never really threatened and the principality side comfortably held on for victory.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.