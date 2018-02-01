X

Closing in:

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 23:20

Falcao sends Monaco to League Cup final

Monaco's Rony Lopes celebrates scoring a goal that is later disallowed.

Radamel Falcao returned to scoring form as his double earned Monaco a 2-0 win over Montpellier on Wednesday and a place in the French League Cup final.

Falcao struck twice before halftime as the hosts set up a rematch of last year’s final against holders Paris St Germain who qualified on Tuesday with a 3-2 win at Stade Rennais.

Rony Lopes was denied a third goal for Monaco after video refereeing ruled the Portugal striker was offside.

Montpellier never really threatened and the principality side comfortably held on for victory.

