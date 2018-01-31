Rotary Club Malta finally gets its first female member

The Rotary Club Malta has finally inducted its first-ever female member, almost 30 years after the international organisation removed gender-based membership requirements.

Sue Simons, a professional fundraiser whose father was a Rotarian in the United Kingdom, was inducted into the Malta club by Rotary Club Malta president Robert Ghirlando on Monday.

Ms Simons was proposed for membership by former club president Ian Decesare, and told members she was thrilled to be able to serve in the club, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Founded in 1905, the non-political and non-sectarian Rotary International seeks to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services and promote goodwill and peace.

The Malta chapter of the club opened in 1968.

Female members were barred from joining the international organisation until the late 1980s, when the organisation removed gender requirements following a ruling by the United States Supreme Court.

Women nowadays account for 22 per cent of all Rotarians worldwide.