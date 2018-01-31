X

Closing in:

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Screening of Puccini’s Tosca by Met Opera

Bulgarian soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of Tosca.

An encore screening of the Met Opera’s production of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca at St James Cavalier Cinema will take place on Thursday at 7pm.

This melodrama about a volatile diva, a sadistic police chief and an idealistic artist has offended and thrilled audiences for more than a century.

Critics, for their part, have often had problems with Tosca’s rather grungy subject matter, the directness and intensity of its score, and the crowd-pleasing dramatic opportunities it provides for its lead roles.

But these same aspects have made Tosca one of a handful of works that seem to represent opera in the public imagination.

Tosca’s popularity is further secured by an exhilarating dramatic sweep, a driving score of melody and theatrical shrewdness, and a career-defining title role.

The Met Opera’s production of Tosca will be screened at St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, on Thursday at 7pm. A matinee screening will also be held on February 18 at 2.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org or call 2122 3200.

