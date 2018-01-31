X

Wednesday, January 31, 2018, 14:35

Epic historical Chinese action film

Adrien Brody, Jackie Chan, John Cusack and Choi Si-won star in Dragon Blade.

The 2015 action film Dragon Blade will be screened today at St James Cavalier Cinema at 7.30pm.

The film is set in the year 48BC during the Han Dynasty in northwest China. Huo An (Jackie Chan) is the captain of the Silk Road Protection Squad. When a legion of 100,000 Roman soldiers threaten to march on the Silk Road under the command of the fearsome Tiberius (Adrien Brody), Huo An’s squadron must form an unlikely alliance with a defected group of Roman soldiers led by General Lucius (John Cusack) that went missing on the Silk Road and settled in a village in Western China.

The film is being organised by the China Cultural Centre and forms part of a series marking the Chinese New Year.

Dragon Blade will be screened today at St James Cavalier Cinema, Valletta, at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.

