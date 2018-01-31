Concert by German harpist

Silke Aichhorn

German harpist Silke Aichhorn will perform a harp concert at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on Friday.

She will play two Ave Marias, by Gounod and Caggini respectively, the last arranged specially for this concert.

Other works in the programme include Intermezzo Sinfonico from Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni, Rimsky Korsikov’s Scheherazade, Claude Debussy’s Clair de Lune, Grandjany’s Fantaisie sur un thème de Haydn, and The Moldau by Smetana.

Aichhorn is one of Europe’s most requested harpists both as a soloist as well as a performer in chamber formations. She is considered one of the few harpists who is very successful in using the harp as a solo instrument to interpret a repertoire that ranges from early baroque to contemporary music.

To date she has recorded 24 CDs. In 2006 she founded her own CD label, Hörmusik.

The concert is being organised by the Rotary Club Malta in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa. The proceeds will go towards the latter’s restoration programmes.

The concert will take place on Friday at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, at 8pm. To book tickets, e-mail [email protected] or call 9963 7409. However, due to limited space, those attending are advised to send their remittance to Din l-Art Ħelwa, 133 Melita Street, Valletta VLT1120, to guarantee seating.