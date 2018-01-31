X

Closing in:

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 20:19 by Reuters

Russian spy chief visited United States - Russian embassy

The director of Russia's foreign intelligence service visited the United States for consultations with his US counterparts, Russia's embassy in Washington said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing a report in the state-controlled Tass news agency.

Sergey Naryshkin, who is under US sanctions according to the Treasury Department, held talks with US officials that included the "joint struggle against terrorism," Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, told Russian television.

The visit took place last week, sources familiar with the matter said.

