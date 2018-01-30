Watch: Commissioner on the ills of social media

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The World Health Organisation has been studying internet use on the mind for 15 years and more recently looked at online gaming, which – at draft level – is being classified as a mental disorder, with people whose lives are completely disrupted by their addiction.

The Commissioner for Mental Health, John Cachia, believes this threat, as well as social media addiction, is not being taken seriously enough and that far more needs to be done by stakeholders, from parents and teachers to police-makers to prevent the addiction and to nip it in the bud.

See the full interview on Times Talk on Wednesday.